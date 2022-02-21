Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $240.31 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

