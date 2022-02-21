Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 106 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $371.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

