Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

