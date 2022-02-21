Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,166 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

