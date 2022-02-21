Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $204.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

