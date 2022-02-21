BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BWXT opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68.
In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
