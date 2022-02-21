Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 113,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.4% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 311,675 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

