Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,841 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $314.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.87.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

