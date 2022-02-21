Brokers Issue Forecasts for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of SBLK opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 180,623 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 201,878 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

