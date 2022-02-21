Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $189.50

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.56) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

