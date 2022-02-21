Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$39.84

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.42.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
