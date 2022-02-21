Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SGMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,073. The company has a market cap of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 913,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $520,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

