Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $201.23

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,157,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

