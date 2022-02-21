Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 951.50

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.82) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.61) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.41) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 742.40 ($10.05). 981,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 842.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 893.85. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 687 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.