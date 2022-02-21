Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $80.00

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of BTAI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

