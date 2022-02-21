Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $80.00

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of BTAI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $60.36.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.