Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Target Price at €19.49

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.49 ($22.14).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

