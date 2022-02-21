Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $5.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. SRAX has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SRAX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

