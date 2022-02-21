Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

