Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $24.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $20.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $17.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $144.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,353,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,465. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.