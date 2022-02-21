Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $793.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

CR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. 357,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

