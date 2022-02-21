Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

