Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report $3.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 million and the lowest is $3.53 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.
Several brokerages have commented on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Shares of EOSE opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.