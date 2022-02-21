Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $87.28. 118,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

