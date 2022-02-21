Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,300. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

