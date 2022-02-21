Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

