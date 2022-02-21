Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brightcove by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

