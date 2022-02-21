Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

