Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

