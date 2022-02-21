Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

BRC stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brady by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

