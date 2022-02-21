Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $368,955.23

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $368,955.23 and $41,264.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars.

