Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $322.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has slumped and lagged the industry in the past year. The stock has been battered in the past year by a dismal earnings trend, as well as the ongoing impacts of the slowdown in the hard seltzer business and supply-chain headwinds. The company reported loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. The dismal results were mainly due to the decrease in revenues owing to lower shipment volumes, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Soft revenues were a result of lower production and shipment volumes. An indirect volume adjustment costs as a result of the hard seltzer slowdown and higher materials costs also hurt margins. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand continued to gain share. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

SAM traded down $18.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $378.14 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $54,298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

