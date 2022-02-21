Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,985 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $183,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

BOOT opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

