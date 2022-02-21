BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $361.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,232,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $361,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $248.78. The stock had a trading volume of 977,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

