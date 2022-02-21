BMO Capital Markets Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEYUF. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.