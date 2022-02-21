Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRG. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 111,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,603. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 662,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

