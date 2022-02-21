Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

