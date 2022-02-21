BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Trimmed by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,357 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

