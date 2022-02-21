BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,685 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.22 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

