BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,563 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

