BlackRock Inc. Sells 38,728 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.