BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $756.02. The company had a trading volume of 494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $852.03 and a 200 day moving average of $889.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.