BlackRock Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

