BlackRock Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.63 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

