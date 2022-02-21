BlackRock Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX opened at $14.88 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

