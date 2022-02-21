Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $242.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.15 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 14,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $597,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

