BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 10% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $48,687.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00256362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,100,690 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

