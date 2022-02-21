Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $267,019.72 and $4,446.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00260989 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.