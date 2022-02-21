Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

