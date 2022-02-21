Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 2,856,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.