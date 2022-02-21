Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $537.14. 1,473,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $607.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

